downloadMontserrat is among a small number of Caribbean islands that have been deemed safe to travel to by the Canadian government.

Canada updated travel advisories to some 20 Caribbean countries this week.

According to the advisory, Canadians are asked to exercise normal security precautions when travelling to Montserrat.

The advisory said there are no significant safety and security concerns here.

It advised its citizens that the overall safety and security situation on Montserrat is similar to that of Canada.

The advisory however warned Canadian travelers to exercise caution because of Montserrat’s limited medical services.

It noted that medical evacuations to Antigua or Guadeloupe may be required for serious medical conditions.

As it relates to crime, the Canadian Government advised that petty offenses occurs and that travelers should exercise normal precautions to ensure that their personal belongings are secure at all times.

The advisory also cautioned travelers that they can develop traveler’s diarrhea from consuming contaminated water or food.

The Canadian Government advised its citizens to exercise a high degree of Caution when travelling to Jamaica due to a high level of violent crimes such as armed robbery, murder, shootings and drug and gang related violence.

Travelers to St. Lucia on the other hand were asked to exercise a high degree of caution due to limited.

medical resources, poor road conditions, unreliable public transportation and moderate crime rates.

Canadians travelling to St. Kitts and Nevis were asked to exercise normal security precautions as petty crimes, robberies and assaults occur.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

August 4, 2016       news at six    regional 1.13 secs             Traveler advisory

Baroness Anelay promises to champion the interest of Montserrat

Baroness-Anelay

                            Baroness-Anelay

The new UK minister for British Overseas Territories promises to champion the interest of Montserrat and other OT’s.

Baroness Anelay made the commitment in a letter to Premier Donaldson Romeo and other OT leaders, in the face of uncertainties over the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

In the letter, the new minister sought to soothe the fears of the OT’s, by stating that she was committed to the territories.

She also pointed to the upcoming Joint Ministerial Council meeting in London in November as the official political forum for communication.

However, it is unlikely that the uncertainties will abate before the JMC, as Britain appears likely to delay triggering Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty to begin exit talks formally until the new year.

She said as minister she would continue to champion the interests of the Overseas Territories across Whitehall to ensure their interests are fully taken into account.

Baroness Anelay also stated that she recognized the implication of Brexit for the overseas territories and the wide-ranging relationships they have with the EU.

In the letter, dated July 20th she highlighted that the previous prime minister made clear Britain’s commitment to fully involve the Overseas Territories as the country prepares for negotiations to exit the EU, in line with their various constitutional relationships.

Meanwhile, the implications of Brexit for Montserrat are still being debated.

Local economist Peter Queeley believes Montserrat should ask serious questions of the United Kingdom when negotiations begin on what assistance the island should get to cushion the impact of Brexit.

Mr. Queeley states that Montserrat was taken out of the European Union arrangement against its will since it did not have a vote in the referendum.

Therefore, he feels the UK should compensate Montserrat fairly since it stands to lose millions of euros in aid.

 

 

 

 

 

 

August 4,2016                    News-at-six                Sargeant/H          1:46       BREXIT

Meanwhile, the implications of Brexit for Montserrat are still being debated.

 

Local economist Peter Queeley believes Montserrat should ask serious questions of the United Kingdom when negotiations begin on what assistance the island should get to cushion the impact of Brexit.

 

Mr. Queeley states that Montserrat was taken out of the European Union arrangement against its will since it did not have a vote in the referendum.

 

Therefore, he feels the UK should compensate Montserrat fairly since it stands to lose millions of euros in aid.

Montserrat listed as an example of waste by DFID in Times newspaper article

priti-pael

Secretary of State for International Development in the UK Priti Patel

Montserrat has been listed as an example of waste by the Department for International Development in a Times newspaper article.

The article published on July 16th is entitled Priti Patel has a chance to end wasteful  targets in British overeas aid, was published on July 16.

It refers to the recent appoint of Patel as minister for Dfid.

The paper described as troubling the 285 million pounds spent on an airport in St. Helena and the 400 million pounds sent to Montserrat despite what it says are abundant warnings of bribery and nepotism.

The money ostensibly was to help Montserrat recover from the volcanic eruptions which began in 1995.

However, the Times newspaper states that these large scale amounts, disbursed over a period of 21 years are “imperfectly audited for effectiveness or corruption”.

Overall, British aid spending has doubled to 12.1 billion pounds since 2008.

The newspaper revealed that at the same time tax payers have struggled with austerity and many departments have absorbed cuts of up to 40 per cent.

Police reports 100% conviction rate in July assizes

Steve-Foster

Commissioner of Police Steve Foster

The Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) is reporting that it has successfully achieved another 100% conviction rate at the recently concluded Criminal Assizes before the presence of His Lordship Justice Albert Redhead.

A release from the RMPS stated that four matters were presented to the High Court by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Commissioner of Police Steve Foster is showering his Officers with praises for what he describes as “the excellent job”  carried out.

The top cop emphasizes that special thanks must be extended to the office of the DPP for its efforts in presenting the various cases in such a manner that was easy to follow.

Mr. Foster further expressed his gratitude to members of the community who were chosen for jury duty, and more importantly to the nine member jury in the cases for remaining focus over the period and then delivering their decision.

 

Legislative Assembly BREXIT debate Postponed

The Department of Legislature has postponed next Tuesday’s special sitting of the Legislative Assembly which was to have debated Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, or BREXIT.

It says with the Honourable Premier Donaldson Romeo and Deputy Premier Delmaude Ryan set to attend the UK Overseas Territories Pre-Joint Ministerial Council Meeting in Turks and Caicos next week, there was not a guarantee that in their absence meaningful debate on the topic will ensue.

The July 20-21st meeting precedes the Joint Ministerial Conference slated for later this year in the UK.

Major political changes in the UK political system in recent days might have also swayed in favour of the postponement.

The Department of Legislature has rescheduled the debate to July 26th at the Montserrat Cultural Centre at 2:00pm

Added to the expected absence of the Honourable Premier and his deputy, the Honourable Leader of the Opposition Reuben Meade had indicated that he would not participate in the debate.

He too, had asked for a postponement, stating that there could not be any substantive debate without the leader of government business and his deputy on such an important issue.

The Honourable Speaker of the House Shirley Osborne said earlier that the meeting was arranged so that residents can learn more about the implications BREXIT will have for Montserrat.

Doctor warns about the use of Melathion

malathion

www.medications.li

A regional doctor has raised concerns about a mosquito fogging chemical used by the environmental health department in Montserrat.

The chemical, Malathion is also widely used throughout the Caribbean for agricultural purposes.

But, Head of the Jamaica Centre for Advanced Medicine Dr. Arlene Rose says all her research points to the pesticide being very harmful to people.

She outlined birth defects, nausea, and seizures as just some of the medical disorders research has shown can be caused by the chemical.

ZJB News has been informed that Malathion is one of the chemicals used as part of the Ministry of Health’s public health pest control programme.

A senior officer within the Environmental Health Department says the chemical has been approved for use by the World Health Organization WHO.

The officer said the quantity used in Montserrat is based on the recommended level as specified by the WHO.

The officer went on to say that other studies have indicated that once the quantity used does not exceed the advised level of concentration, the chemical has very low toxicity to humans and animals.

The senior officer added that the exposure to the chemical to residents here is low as fogging is only done when necessary as was seen recently to eradicate the mosquito that spreads the Zika Virus, Dengue and Chikungunya.

Dr. Rose’s concerns about the use of Melathion, comes just days after a local doctor made a call for an investigation into the types of chemicals found in the common pesticides used for agricultural practices here.

Legislative Assembly BREXIT debate still on, despite expected absence by Premier

Legislative_Assembly_2014_01

The Honourable Premier Donaldson Romeo and Deputy Premier Delmaude Ryan will join other leaders of the Overseas Territories at the UK Overseas Territories Pre-Joint Ministerial Council Meeting in Turks and Caicos next week.

The July 20-21st meeting precedes the Joint Ministerial Conference slated for later this year in the UK.

The Overseas Territories OT leaders will have frank discussions on matters of priority affecting the territories such as the UK OT’s relationship with the European Union post the UK referendum, the threat of the Zika Virus, child safeguarding, the environment, and the UK/Overseas Territories relationship.

The participation of the Premier and Deputy Premier at the Turks and Caicos meeting next week means that both officials will miss a BREXIT debate in the Legislative Assembly scheduled for Tuesday July 19th.

Speaker of the House Shirley Osborne says the meeting has been arranged so that residents can learn more about the implications BREXIT will have for Montserrat.

As a result of the Premier’s expected absence from the July 19 sitting, Leader of the Opposition Rueben Meade has indicated that he will not participate in the debate.

Meade said on his facebook page, that there cannot be any substantive debate without the Leader and Deputy Leader of government on such an important issue.

The Opposition leader suggested a postponement of the Legislative Sitting Assembly until the Premier and Deputy Premier returns.

However, ZJB News has received no indication that next Tuesday’s debate will be rescheduled.

The Speaker of the House on Wednesday informed our news team that her office is still making preparations for the discussion on July 19th.

Ms. Osborne says the sitting will convene at 2pm.

She says the regular business of the house will be conducted first.

According to the Speaker, the public will be invited to come to the Cultural Centre to listen to the BREXIT debate around 4pm.

News for Friday July 1, 2016

“Let all Ideas Contend” 

The referendum in the UK last week that has resulted in the United Kingdom exiting the European Union will feature prominently at a forum here next week.

The University of the West Indies Open Campus says it is organizing the forum, planned for next Monday, in conjunction with the Office of the Legislature under the banner “Let all Ideas Contend” 

It will be part of the Development Discussion Series that began in February this year.

One of the sub region’s largest insurance companies has reaffirmed its commitment to Montserrat

Nagico Insurance, which has been operating in Montserrat since 1997 says its commitment to Montserrat is longterm, despite the devastating effects of the volcanic eruption that began in 1995.

Speaking to ZJB News today, the company’s Chief Under Writing Officer today Barro Ragobear said Montserrat has played a significant part in the growth of the company, which now operates in 22 countries.

Overcome your fears and get tested for breast cancer

Her Excellency, Elizabeth Carrier

Her Excellency, Elizabeth Carrier

Montserrat’s head of state has urged women to overcome their fears and get tested for breast cancer.

Her Excellency Governor Elizabeth Carrier made the appeal at a recent Breast cancer forum organized by the Pink Ribbon Charity.

The main aim of the Charity is to raise awareness of breast cancer and raise funds to assist women to get tested.

Governor Carrier, the island’s second female Governor explains how important it is for women to do the mammogram test.

James White Jr Presents these and other stories….

News for Thursday June 30, 2016

The Appropriation Amendment of Schedule Bill 2016

Honourable Premier, Donaldson Romeo

Honourable Premier, Donaldson Romeo

The Appropriation Amendment of Schedule Bill 2016 has make its safe passage into law.

The Bill, which went through its three readings in Parliament Thursday, is an adjustment to the schedule of the March 2016 Appropriation Bill..

In introducing the Bill to Parliament, the Honourable Premier and Minister of Finance and Economic Management, Donaldson Romeo says it covers the shifting of the access Unit to the portfolio of the Premier.

Parliamentarian calling for openness, transparency and dialogue

Photo By: www.discovermni.com

Photo By: www.discovermni.com

An independent Parliamentarian  here is calling for more openness, transparency and dialogue when it comes to important issues.

Honourable member Dr. Ingrid Buffonge says too often people are being left in the dark on critical issues which affect their very survival.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly Thursday, Dr. Buffonge touched on topical discussion areas to include BREXIT and the urgent need for a ferry for Montserrat.

Key government projects soon to come on stream to create employment

Paul Lewis

The Honourable Minister of works, Paul Lewis

The Honourable Minister of works has outlined a number of initiatives which he says will provide much-needed employment for persons on island or at least the next year or so.

Paul Lewis was responding to a question about what projects are in the pipeline in the next six to 12 months to provide gainful employment for persons here.

Minister Lewis started out with the five contracts for the Barzey’s Road Project, which comprise concrete road and drainage construction works.

James White Jr Presents these and other stories….

News for Wednesday June 29, 2016

Montserrat’s Premier Stands firm in allowing due process to run its course in procuring a ferry for the island.

Honourable Premier, Donaldson Romeo

Honourable Premier, Donaldson Romeo

As the debate continues on whether or not Montserrat will be getting a ferry any time soon, the leader of government business says his administration is respecting the process regarding the sourcing of the ferry.

Honourable Premier Donaldson Romeo says politicians are not supposed to be heavy-handed and be seen to be controlling a procurement process.

He says  his government is waiting on the procurement board to deliver a decision…one which he hopes will come very soon.

Amendment of Traffic Regulations

David Osborne

Honourable member, David Osborne

A government backbencher here has been commenting on a recent amendment to the road Traffic regulations which allows for a darker shade of tint to be used on motor vehicles on the island.

Honourable member David Osborne, who played an integral role in pushing for the amendment, says the move is aimed at providing that level of protection to the interior of vehicles on island.

Calling the decision a “common sense” move, Mr. Osborne provides reasons for owners of vehicles to protect their assets

Miss Montserrat to compete for the Miss Carival Title

13528395_1070874429616943_2152531688710815139_o

Miss Montserrat 2016,Tabeanna Tuitt

Miss Montserrat 2016, Tabeanna Tuitt will compete in the Miss Carival Pageant in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The 31st edition of the pageant will be held at 8 pm on July 1st, at Victora Park in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Tuitt will vie for the prestigious Miss Carival title from a field of nine other contestants hailing from Anguilla, Barbados, Grenada, Dominica, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

 

 

James White Jr Presents these and other stories….