Baroness Anelay promises to champion the interest of Montserrat

Montserrat is among a small number of Caribbean islands that have been deemed safe to travel to by the Canadian government.

Canada updated travel advisories to some 20 Caribbean countries this week.

According to the advisory, Canadians are asked to exercise normal security precautions when travelling to Montserrat.

The advisory said there are no significant safety and security concerns here.

It advised its citizens that the overall safety and security situation on Montserrat is similar to that of Canada.

The advisory however warned Canadian travelers to exercise caution because of Montserrat’s limited medical services.

It noted that medical evacuations to Antigua or Guadeloupe may be required for serious medical conditions.

As it relates to crime, the Canadian Government advised that petty offenses occurs and that travelers should exercise normal precautions to ensure that their personal belongings are secure at all times.

The advisory also cautioned travelers that they can develop traveler’s diarrhea from consuming contaminated water or food.

The Canadian Government advised its citizens to exercise a high degree of Caution when travelling to Jamaica due to a high level of violent crimes such as armed robbery, murder, shootings and drug and gang related violence.

Travelers to St. Lucia on the other hand were asked to exercise a high degree of caution due to limited.

medical resources, poor road conditions, unreliable public transportation and moderate crime rates.

Canadians travelling to St. Kitts and Nevis were asked to exercise normal security precautions as petty crimes, robberies and assaults occur.

